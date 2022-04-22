The crisis of the Ethiopian monks’ attack on the Sultan’s Monastery, owned by the Coptic Orthodox Church in Jerusalem, was renewed, after they raised a huge flag for their country inside the monastery. The Egyptian monks responded by drawing the Egyptian flag on one of the monastery’s doors to prove their identity. Which blew up the situation between the two sides before the police intervened to resolve the crisis.

In an exclusive interview with “Sky News Arabia”, the monk Anthony of Jerusalem said that this crisis is repeated every year. Last year, the Ethiopian monks put the Ethiopian flag on their tent in the monastery, which is a violation of the customary matters for their placement inside the monastery, according to the papers, their residence They are temporary and treated as guests, and therefore they may not put anything that proves ownership.

He explained that the Ethiopian monks committed many violations before that to prove their ownership of the monastery, by removing the classic signs from Coptic icons and writings. Thus, in order to avoid disputes and clashes this year, we sent to the Israeli police and many parties to inform them not to put the flag again, but they did not respond and actually put it on.

The official of the Coptic Endowments in Jerusalem added: “We drew the flag of Egypt on a door next to the monastery, we have the key to it, so the Ethiopians revolted and began to clash and insult us, and they tried to remove the flag, but we confronted them until the arrival of the police who asked to resolve the conflict, but the clashes renewed between them and the police. When someone tried to put paint on the flag to erase it.”

As a result, the Egyptian monks closed the door that represents the main corridor of the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, before the Ethiopians asked them to open it to enable them to perform prayers.

And Anthony of Jerusalem said: “They asked us to open the corridor that we close every day with sunset, and we responded to their request on the condition that they do not touch us again.”

He pointed out that contact was made with the Egyptian Church regarding this crisis, as well as the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which confirmed that serious efforts were being made to solve the problem.

Historic property

As long as the Egyptian Church confirmed its historical ownership of the Sultan’s Monastery in Jerusalem, as a result of the Abyssinian monks’ attempts to control it after the church hosted them, they resorted to the Supreme Court in Israel, which ruled in favor of the Coptic Orthodox Church, but the ruling has not been implemented so far.

The monastery is one of the most important Arab holy sites located in East Jerusalem, specifically in the Christians Quarter, next to the Coptic Orthodox Church of Queen Helena, and the corridor leading to the wall of the Church of the Holy Sepulcher.

The history of Deir al-Sultan in Jerusalem, according to the data of the Egyptian Church, dates back to the era of Sultan Abdul Malik bin Marwan (684-705 AD), who gave it to the Copts, so it was called Deir al-Sultan, and the ownership of the Coptic Orthodox Church of the monastery was confirmed during the reign of Sultan Salah al-Din in the century twelveth.

In the latter half of the seventeenth century, the Ethiopians resorted to the Coptic Church to find a temporary shelter for them to reside with until they solve their problem and return to their places, which were moved in 1654, to the Roman and Armenian churches due to the inability of the Ethiopian Church to pay taxes, so the Coptic Church hosted the Ethiopian monks as guests Temporarily in some rooms of Deir al-Sultan.

In 1820, the Coptic Church undertook restoration work in Deir al-Sultan, which necessitated the evacuation of the monastery from all its inhabitants; The Copts and the Ethiopians, on October 17, 1820, were allowed to return as guests to the monastery in 1840 AD, as they were members of the Coptic Church, while some stakeholders from foreign governments sowed the seeds of schism between the Copts and the Ethiopians and motivated the Ethiopian monks to make repeated attempts to seize the monastery.

In 1906, the Abyssinian monks requested that the monastery be restored as an initial step in an attempt to seize it. Therefore, the Coptic Church quickly submitted a request to carry out the restoration, which was approved by the official authorities at the time, thus confirming the entitlement of the Copts as stakeholders to dispose of Deir Sultan.

On April 25, 1970, during the Easter Mass at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, the Israeli government sent military forces to empower the Ethiopian monks from Deir al-Sultan, and handed the new keys to the Ethiopians. Who is with him to Deir al-Sultan?

In response to this, the Coptic Bishop filed a lawsuit before the Israeli Supreme Court, which unanimously approved returning the keys to the two churches and the corridor doors to the hands of the Copts on March 16, 1971. However, the Israeli government has still refrained from implementing the Supreme Court’s ruling so far, despite the numerous lawsuits submitted to it.

The monk Anthony of Jerusalem stressed that despite obtaining a court ruling regarding their entitlement to the monastery, the competent authorities did not implement the decision due to the inadequacy of the security conditions to do so.

He said: “This land is Egyptian land and property of our country before it was Coptic.”