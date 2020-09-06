TV channel NTV printed the contents of the “cheat sheet” of actor Mikhail Efremov, which he used to talk in court docket.

Judging by the data, the artist hoped to persuade the prosecution that he didn’t bear in mind whether or not he was driving on the day the deadly accident occurred. In a word, Efremov wrote that he “went to court docket for the reality.”

“I believed that somebody would inform me the place I used to be in any case through the tragedy, or they might present me a video that I used to be driving,” the letter stated.

The actor additionally wrote that the prosecution didn’t present tangible proof of his guilt. In response to him, the prosecution witnesses “spoke from rumour.” As well as, he famous that an airbag was deployed within the passenger seat of his automobile.

“So, there was somebody there – possibly I – was,” Efremov believes. Nonetheless, the court docket refused to conduct a organic examination of the passenger seat.

Presnensky Courtroom of Moscow on September 8 will announce the decision to Efremov, who’s accused of a deadly highway accident. The prosecutor requested 11 years in a normal regime colony for him.

Earlier on the trial, Efremov pleaded responsible and stated that he repented.