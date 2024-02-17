The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) switched to an active defense, repeating the strategy of the German army, which ended with the defeat of Germany in World War II. The portal reported this on February 17 Business Insider.

“She [Украина] hopes to block Russian offensives, while simultaneously looking for opportunities to launch a counterattack and regain positions,” the material says.

It is noted that in 1943, during the war, Germany, inferior in numbers and weapons to the Red Army, pinned its hopes on a mobile and aggressive defense to stop a continuous series of Soviet offensives. This strategy did not work, but the Ukrainians decided to repeat it anyway. At the same time, such actions are usually carried out by divisions, corps and armies, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to hold the defense with the forces of squads, platoons, companies and battalions, the portal indicated.

As the publication reported, the point is not that the Ukrainian Armed Forces do not want to more intensively use their mechanized brigades, but that Ukrainian militants simply do not have the necessary means for this. Also, Russian drones and guided missiles do not allow the enemy to perform effective maneuvers necessary for mobile defense.

Earlier, on February 16, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, Kirill Budanov (included in the register of terrorists and extremists in the Russian Federation), said that the situation at the front is difficult for the Ukrainian military. Budanov noted that Ukraine does not have enough shells, and the volumes supplied to Kyiv by Western partners are insufficient to cover the needs.

On February 14, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Army, Alexander Syrsky, admitted that Russian military personnel were causing serious damage to the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the front.

Before this, on February 13, Syrsky reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had switched from offensive actions to conducting a defensive operation. Syrsky emphasized that the Ukrainian army will try to use fortifications, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and electronic warfare equipment (EW) to hold prepared defense lines.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

