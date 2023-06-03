China’s navy is already the largest in the world, and its numerical superiority over the United States is only increasing. This is stated in a review by analyst Brad Lendon, published on June 2 on the website CNN.

The Pentagon estimates that the Chinese Navy currently has about 340 warships, while the US has fewer than 300.

According to experts, China can build three warships in the time that the United States will receive only one.

Despite the fact that Washington’s allies in South Korea and Japan are building efficient and affordable ships, US law prohibits the acquisition of them for security reasons, the publication specifies.

The US Department of Defense believes that the number of warships in China will grow to 400 in the next two years, and the US Navy will take at least 20 years to reach 350, the author of the article concludes.

On the eve of June 2, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that China plans to create up to 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035. According to him, such actions by the PRC will lead to a situation in which the United States will have to deter two nuclear powers, each of which will be approximately equal in strength.

At the end of May, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin stressed that Washington was in favor of continuing the dialogue with Beijing through the defense departments, despite existing differences on some issues. The US “remains committed” to continuing talks with China and will work to establish ties despite China’s refusal to engage in dialogue, he said.

On May 30, Beijing rejected Washington’s request for a meeting between Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin and Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu at the annual security forum in Singapore.

Relations between the US and China deteriorated sharply after the visit of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan in August last year. Beijing considers the island its own territory, so it considers visits by officials from other countries as support for Taiwan’s independence.