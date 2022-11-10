Attempts to impose an anti-Russian policy push partners away from the United States. On Thursday, November 10, the publication reports The National Interest.

“US officials reacted poorly to the wary, quasi-neutral position of the key powers of Asia, Africa and Latin America, <...> thereby further alienating these countries,” the publication says.

The author of the article also points to the tactless steps of the American authorities in relation to China, Saudi Arabia and Turkey. Meanwhile, the inability to enlist the support of the PRC has become a serious obstacle for the United States, seeking to put maximum pressure on Russia. Moreover, Washington’s actions provoked a strengthening of cooperation between Moscow and Beijing.

NI came to the conclusion that the United States of America chose a deliberately failed tactic when it preferred force methods to compromises. In addition, Washington did not bother to prepare the ground in advance, being sure that all partners, without exception, share its view of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and ways to solve this problem.

Earlier, on November 2, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said that US sanctions challenge the system of international relations. According to him, Washington is trying to give illegal unilateral sanctions the status of a tool for forcing those who disagree to do their will.

On October 27, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced at Valdai that the historical period of the West’s undivided dominance in world affairs is coming to an end. He stressed that today the future world order is being formed, where it is necessary to listen to everyone and take into account any point of view. In addition, it is important to avoid imposing a single truth.

On October 19, Bloomberg reported that the United States decided to increase pressure on Turkey due to deepening cooperation with Russia. As the authors of the material said, Western countries angered the “cordial” relations between the presidents of Russia and Turkey, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Relations in the international arena became more complicated after the imposition of sanctions against the Russian Federation by Western countries against the background of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to start it was made as a result of the situation in the region that worsened in mid-February.

