Winter will be a decisive period for the economy and the unity of Europe in the issue of sanctions against Russia. Portal pointed to it Yahoo News Japan.

According to the author of the material, Russia is trying to undermine European unity by reducing natural gas supplies to Europe. At the same time, it is noted that since the beginning of the year, the price of natural gas has more than doubled. “If in the future the lives of Europeans worsen due to periodic blackouts and restrictions on the supply of electricity, this could lead to a breakdown in the agreement between countries on support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia, which could weaken unity,” the material says.

Moreover, it is noted that fragmentation on this issue among countries has already begun. Thus, the countries of Southern Europe were dissatisfied with the proposal of the European Commission to reduce gas consumption, while Poland opposed it altogether.

The author also pointed out that Germany, which is the center of transportation and storage of Russian gas, will have to make a difficult decision: give priority to its own industry or export gas to neighboring countries that need it. In the first case, the decision of the German authorities will cause sharp criticism from other countries, he believes.

At the same time, the publication notes that this dispute may be beneficial for Russia in the short term, but in the long term it will be a serious blow to the Russian economy.

Earlier, the states of the European Union (EU) agreed to provide some countries with concessions to reduce gas consumption. The exceptions are explained by the fact that these states are not connected to the gas or electricity networks of the EU. In addition, there are relaxations for countries that exceed the union’s goal of filling gas storage facilities (UGS) by August.