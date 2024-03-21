Western states are unable to undermine relations between India and Russia. This was reported by a columnist for the Croatian publication Advance D. Marjanovic March 18.

On March 18, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the current head of the Russian Federation, self-nominated Vladimir Putin, on his re-election as president of Russia. He expressed hope for working together to strengthen the partnership between the two countries.

“This very statement can be considered one of the biggest failures of the West, which is trying to create a front of resistance to Russia, especially after the outbreak of the Ukrainian conflict,” the March 18 article said.

The author of the material added that India has been cooperating with Russia since the times of the USSR, and also continues to develop relations within the BRICS framework. He stressed that New Delhi will not allow Washington to destroy relations with Moscow.

As the Central Election Commission (CEC) reported on March 18, after processing 100% of the protocols, the current head of state received 87.28% of the votes. Later, on March 20, it became known that abroad – more than 72%.

Before this, on December 7, 2023, at the “Russia Calling!” forum. The President of the Russian Federation said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, despite external pressure, pursues a tough policy and defends the national interests of the country. The President added that relations between the Russian Federation and India are developing progressively in all directions, because Modi cannot be intimidated by any pressure.

Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko also pointed out in October that Indian-Russian cooperation is only deepening. She noted that the potential of the two countries is “much greater,” so it needs to be further developed.