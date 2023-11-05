The confiscation of Russian assets by Western countries could lead to serious economic consequences. This is stated in an article by columnist Martin Sandbu for the newspaper Financial Times.

“<…> the confiscation of Russian assets will force other non-Western countries to withdraw their own reserves from the West in case <…> the same sanctions are applied to them,” the material says.

This approach could destabilize the global economic situation, adds “Gazeta.Ru”.

A day earlier, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that the EC would soon present the 12th package of European Union (EU) sanctions against Russia. She clarified that the new restrictions will concern the tightening of the price limit on Russian oil and measures to circumvent sanctions from the Russian Federation.

The day before, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Grushko said that the EU’s refusal of economic relations with Moscow led to the loss of $1.5 trillion by the union.

Commenting on this statement, Maxim Chirkov, associate professor of the Department of Economic Policy and Economic Measurements at the Institute of Economics and Finance of the State University, confirmed that the losses of the European Union from anti-Russian sanctions are prohibitive. He added that the world has seen a decline in confidence in Western financial economic infrastructure.

On September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that sanctions in some areas are slowing down Russia, but in general they only stimulate the country’s development.

Western countries have increased sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation against the backdrop of a special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced on February 24, 2022.