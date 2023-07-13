The media office of the UAE government won the fourth place in the world and the first in the region in the global “Effie” awards 2022 as the most effective and creative organization in the field of communication and marketing, which reflects its vital role in supporting the national projects and initiatives launched by the UAE in various sectors.

During the years 2021 and 2022, the media office of the UAE government won 17 awards, achieving 280 points, as a culmination of its creative efforts and initiatives that contributed to highlighting the national campaigns and projects launched by the UAE in many sectors, including government work, community work, in addition to the space and future science sectors. . The Effie Awards are one of the most prominent international events that are held to honor fruitful and creative entities and ideas in the marketing, communication and media sectors.

The UAE government media office won the fourth rank globally and the first regionally in the awards to reflect the pioneering role played by the office in supporting national projects and initiatives launched by the UAE in various sectors, by developing and implementing media strategies, consolidating unified and targeted media messages, and creating creative content that keeps pace with variables and contribute to strengthening the country’s leading position in the world.

Alia Al Hammadi, Deputy Head of the Media Office of the UAE Government, stressed that supporting national projects through the development of integrated and effective media plans comes at the forefront of the priorities of the UAE Government Media Office, noting the importance of taking advantage of new means and mechanisms in the world of content industry as they contribute to highlighting positive messages and values. Which the UAE adopts in all its projects and initiatives, in addition to its ability to build bridges of communication with different segments of the public and its different orientations.

Al Hammadi added: “The victory of the UAE government media office in the fourth place in the world and the first in the region in the global “Effie” awards 2022 reflects the distinction of the government media sector in the UAE and its ability to keep abreast of the developments and development paths that the country is witnessing in various sectors to highlight it at the local, regional and global levels. The position of the UAE as a unique development model.

A pivotal role for digital and new media tools

For his part, Khalid Al Shehhi, Executive Director of Marketing and Communications at the UAE Government Media Office, said: “Achieving the fourth place globally and first regionally for the UAE Government Media Office in the Ivey Index for the effectiveness of brands and institutions in their media campaigns is an unprecedented achievement. This outstanding recognition places the office next to the brands Leading global brands such as McDonald’s and Burger King, and exceeding other classic brands such as Chevrolet, Samsung, Pepsi, Vodafone and BMW, carry profound significance as it demonstrates our exceptional ability to not only exploit innovative but also effective communication strategies.”

Al-Shehhi added: “The media office is keen to provide communication campaigns that touch the public, and this achievement confirms the impact of our message in shaping impressions, driving positive results, and reaffirming our position as pioneers in the field of government communications. This achievement highlights our commitment to transparency, credibility, and the power of the strategic narrative in attracting Attention of audiences around the world… Creativity in marketing is not just about brands, there is a unique opportunity for government organizations to make an impact and create meaningful connections with their audience. By embracing creativity, they can inspire, influence and capture public attention with their messages.”

Emirates to the world of space

The United Arab Emirates launched its project to explore Mars, the “Probe of Hope”, as the probe launched its mission on July 20, 2020, to succeed in February 2021 by entering the orbit of Mars in the first Arab expedition to explore the Red Planet. And based on its role in developing and implementing media and communication strategies for national campaigns, projects and initiatives in the country, the UAE Government Media Office supervised the integrated media plan for the project, and provided comprehensive content for the local, regional and global media sector, as the office succeeded in contributing to the consolidation of the country’s position and its positive image outside the country. And at the Arab, regional and global level, by unifying media messages and providing rich and comprehensive content that simulates the importance of the project as the first Arab and Islamic probe to Mars.

The most beautiful winter campaign in the world

The media office launched the world’s most beautiful winter campaign with the aim of stimulating and supporting tourism within the UAE and attracting tourists from around the world, to enjoy the beauty of winter and all the elements of attraction that the country provides to the UAE community and its visitors to spend special times.

Over the past years, the campaign has effectively contributed to highlighting the UAE’s tourism destinations and treasures that suit everyone, especially in the winter season. Extensive menus of attractive and varied options that suit people with different inclinations, of all ages and age groups.

In addition, the media office of the UAE government contributed to a wide range of national initiatives and projects that were launched and adopted by the UAE government during the last stage through a package of advanced media plans that are in line with the UAE’s directions and its unique vision for the future.

It is noteworthy that the “Effie” awards are given to leading organizations and institutions in the field of communication and marketing. The awards are supervised by the “International Effie”, which is a non-profit organization that focuses its efforts on honoring influential and effective ideas and initiatives in the field of communication.

The Effie Awards were established in 1968, with the aim of honoring the best innovative and creative ideas in the communication and marketing sector worldwide. It seeks to highlight the efforts of elite workers within this sector in more than 125 markets around the world.

Today, the twelfth edition of the Index witnesses the honoring of more than 4,000 winners and participants from around the world, after their success in more than fifty local and regional competitions, and after undergoing rigorous assessments based on a set of international standards and specific classifications.