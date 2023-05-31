A man who drove a car into the gates of the residence of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Downing Street in London wanted to protest against the policies of the current authorities in this way. On Wednesday, May 31, the newspaper wrote Daily Express.

The publication reported that the man posted a video on one of the social networks in which he outlined the motives for his act.

In particular, the man said that the British Conservative Party “is waging war against the disabled, the poor, nurses, doctors, in general, against everyone who is on strike or believes that they are underpaid.”

“I feel that this is the responsibility of Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, Boris Johnson and those who went before him and destroyed our country, and someone has to pay for this,” he said.

On May 25, a man in a car crashed into the main gate of Downing Street. As a result of the incident, no one was injured. The man was detained. Two days later, on May 27, it became known that he had been released from custody pending further investigation. At the same time, the London police said that he was charged in a case not related to this incident. They added that the man would soon appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court.