For the first time in the history of the city, a Russian-speaking resident of the United States may become the mayor of New York, the TV channel reports. RTVI…

Vitaly Filipchenko emigrated to the United States 15 years ago from Tomsk. He told reporters that he has a construction education and tried to set up a business in Russia, but constantly faced problems.

In America, he opened a company that organizes relocations, and received citizenship through marriage.

Filipchenko said that he does not support either Democrats or Republicans and, if elected as mayor, plans to build infrastructure in New York, develop education and fight local corruption.

A man goes to the polls as a self-nominated candidate. At the same time, the TV channel does not specify whether he submitted documents as a candidate.

At the end of June this year, a primary election will be held to determine candidates for the city’s mayor from the Democratic and Republican parties.

New Yorkers will vote for the new mayor on November 2. The elected mayor will take office on January 1 next year.