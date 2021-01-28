Former United States President Donald Trump plans to speak at the impeachment trial in the US Senate with an affidavit. This is reported by NBC News…

As two sources familiar with the situation told the TV channel, the politician does not want to appear in person at the hearings in order to defend himself against the charges brought against him. In this regard, the Republican is thinking of sending a letter to the Senate in his defense.

According to NBC News, the former head of state is closely following the speeches of fellow party members against impeachment, calling them allies.

On Tuesday, January 16, representatives of the US House of Representatives passed the impeachment resolution to Donald Trump to the Senate. It was reported that the senators privately began discussing a bipartisan resolution to censure the former American leader.

We will remind, the process of impeachment of the former president was previously postponed until February 9.