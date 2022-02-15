The Pentagon hopes to provide military assistance to Ukraine through ground delivery, bypassing air routes. About this on Monday, February 14, the newspaper writes The Hill with reference to informed sources.

According to the publication, the corresponding proposal was made by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, as announced by US national security adviser Jake Sullivan in a private conversation with members of the House of Representatives.

It is reported that lethal assistance will be needed in the event of a Russian “invasion” of Ukrainian territory. Austin will discuss this topic with NATO representatives this week during his visit to Brussels and Eastern Europe, the newspaper added.

Earlier Monday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that Lloyd Austin would fly to Belgium on a working visit on February 15, and the US Defense Secretary also plans to visit Poland and Lithuania. According to the press secretary, Lloyd intends to meet with the leaders and ministers of defense of the countries. In addition, he will visit the US military at a military base in Poland.

At the same time, it was specified that one of the main topics of discussion during the foreign trip of the head of the Pentagon would be “building up the military presence around Ukraine.”

Three days earlier, the head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, Alexei Reznikov, announced that another plane from the United States had delivered 90 tons of ammunition to Ukraine. According to him, the total weight of military assistance from the American side reaches 1.3 thousand tons.

Earlier, on February 9, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that partner countries had provided military assistance to Ukraine totaling $1.5 billion.

At the end of January, a new batch of US technical assistance for the Ukrainian military arrived in Ukraine. It included modern equipment and ammunition for defense purposes. At the same time, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby announced US plans to send new cargoes to Ukraine with military assistance.

Director of the Franklin Roosevelt Foundation for the Study of the United States at Moscow State University Yuri Rogulev, in an interview with RT, expressed the opinion that the supply of American weapons to Ukraine creates a dangerous illusion of US support and provokes permissiveness. At the same time, according to him, the amount of such assistance and the quality of weapons do not have a decisive influence on the state of the armed forces of Ukraine.

Against the backdrop of widespread speculation about Russia’s allegedly impending invasion of Ukraine, Western countries have increased its military support.

The Russian side has repeatedly denied accusations of possible aggression and pointed out that the militarization of Ukraine leads to an aggravation in the Donbass. On January 28, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia was not going to start a war with Ukraine, and Western countries and the United States were “hysterically” developing the topic of a threat to Ukraine from the Russian Federation instead of forcing Ukraine to comply with the Minsk agreements.