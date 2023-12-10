The Netherlands began purchasing liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia again in September after a break of three months. This was reported on Sunday, December 10 “RIA News” with reference to country statistics.

It is noted that in September Amsterdam purchased 211.5 million cubic meters from Moscow. m of hydrocarbon by €109 million. Thus, imports from Russia to the Netherlands increased by 5.3% to $410.5 million.

Dutch Minister of Climate and Energy Rob Jetten reported back in April that the government was working to reduce LNG imports from the Russian Federation, the country had stopped signing new contracts for supplies in 2023 and was seeking to terminate old agreements. In May, the volume of imports sharply decreased by almost 30%, and in June it stopped altogether.

Earlier, on December 4, Igor Yushkov, an expert at the Financial University and a leading analyst at the National Energy Security Fund, told Izvestia that supplies of Russian LNG to Europe increased in November, reaching a historical record. At the same time, he suggested that due to the fact that prices on the Asian and European markets are approximately the same, then, most likely, this delivered LNG remains in Europe and is either exported through gas pipelines or tankers to European countries.

Before this, on November 18, The Telegraph wrote that EU countries purchased €6.1 billion worth of LNG from the Russian Federation in 2023. Leading expert of the National Energy Security Foundation and the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation Stanislav Mitrakhovich explained to Izvestia that LNG from Russia made it possible to ensure the efficiency of the EU economy.

At the same time, on November 4, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced that Russia will produce approximately 30 million tons of LNG in 2023. According to him, by 2030 it is planned to reach a level of LNG production of about 100 million tons. He then also emphasized that the country faces the task of taking a 20% share in global production.

Western countries decided to reduce their dependence on Russian energy resources against the background of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced on February 24, 2022. However, as a result, a serious energy crisis began in many European countries.