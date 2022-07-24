Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo wants to join Atlético Madrid. This was announced on Friday, July 22 The Daily Mail.

“Ronaldo wants to change clubs so badly in order to be able to play in the Champions League that he agreed to lower wage requirements,” the publication says.

In turn, Atlético fans criticized this prospect, despite claims that thanks to the big name of the football player, the club will be able to increase popularity and raise income levels.

The decision of the Portuguese footballer to leave Manchester United is not least due to the defeat in the match of the 36th round of the English Premier League of the 2021/2022 season, due to which the club lost the opportunity to participate in the next season of the UEFA Champions League.

At the same time, on June 26, it was reported that the new owner of the Chelsea football club, Todd Boeli, met with the representative of the Portuguese midfielder Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo. The parties discussed the possibility of the player’s transfer to the London club.

It is also known that Paris Saint-Germain are considering Ronaldo as a possible replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who has not yet extended the agreement with the Parisians. At the same time, the player’s contract with the English club Manchester United is valid until June 2023.

Before that, on April 30, there was information about the possible return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid this summer.

On May 12, Ronaldo entered the top three highest paid athletes in the world. Between May 1, 2021 and May 1, 2022, he earned $115 million.