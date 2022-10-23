The Ukrainian authorities are preparing a provocation on the territory of their country related to the use of a low-yield nuclear weapon or the so-called “dirty bomb”. This was announced on October 23, citing sources in several countries, including Ukraine, the RIA Novosti agency reports.

It is noted that the purpose of the provocation is to accuse Russia of using weapons of mass destruction and thereby launch a powerful anti-Russian campaign around the world.

So, according to sources, Kyiv, under the leadership of Western curators, has already begun the practical implementation of this plan. The leadership of the Eastern Mining and Processing Plant, located in the city of Zhovti Vody (Dnepropetrovsk region), as well as the Kyiv Institute for Nuclear Research, was tasked with manufacturing the necessary projectile. Work on the “dirty bomb” is already in its final stages.

At the same time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed members of his administration to maintain covert contacts with representatives of the UK on the possible transfer of nuclear weapons components to Kyiv.

The initiators of the provocation are counting on the fact that if it is implemented, the world community will react extremely harshly to the incident, Moscow will lose the support of key partners, and the West will again be able to raise the issue of depriving Russia of the status of a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

It is noteworthy that Kyiv itself has repeatedly noted the desire to obtain nuclear weapons. In mid-February, Zelensky announced his desire to initiate a summit of the countries participating in the Budapest Memorandum. He allowed the country’s withdrawal from the Budapest Agreement, which established the state’s non-nuclear status.

Commenting on Kyiv’s dangerous games in terms of its plans to acquire nuclear weapons, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that this needs to be blocked. She also questioned whether US statements about the absence of discussions with Ukraine on the issue of deploying nuclear weapons on its territory can be trusted.

On March 5, ex-Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov drew attention to the fact that Kyiv has the technical capability for nuclear development, but this task is irrelevant for the country. He suggested that, if necessary, Ukraine could become a nuclear power in 2-3 years.