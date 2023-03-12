The German government plans to purchase 10 Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers as the German army is running out of artillery due to supplies to Ukraine. The newspaper wrote about it Bild on Sunday, March 12th.

“About ten months ago, the Bundeswehr delivered artillery pieces to Ukraine, a total of 14 self-propelled howitzers 2000, and now the German troops are experiencing an acute shortage of artillery,” the authors of the article report.

It is also noted that the budget committee of the German parliament must make a decision on March 29.

According to the newspaper, the government intends to spend about €154.7 million on the purchase of howitzers.

Prior to this, on March 3, military expert Ilya Kramnik, in an interview with Izvestia, announced the depletion of weapons stocks in NATO countries. According to the military expert, replenishment of stockpiles of weapons from NATO countries will take several years. At the same time, the Financial Times newspaper wrote that ammunition stocks in Germany were severely depleted, and €20 billion was needed to replenish them.

Earlier, on February 28, Pistorius said that the state of the Armed Forces (AF) of Germany (Bundeswehr) at the present time will not allow them to hold back the defense in the event of an attack by a potential enemy. According to the minister, the Bundeswehr is unable to protect either NATO allies or even its own citizens.

At the end of January, The Economist magazine wrote that the Bundeswehr was in the most deplorable state than ever in history. It was noted that due to the support of Ukraine, the German military departments can hardly cope with providing their own army.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of a special operation of the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, the decision on which was made against the backdrop of aggravation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.