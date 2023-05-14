Rising prices for pasta in Italy could trigger a wave of strikes and protests in the country. The newspaper writes about it Il Messaggero.

As noted in a May 11 report, the Italian Consumers Association demanded an investigation into the sharp and unjustified increase in the cost of pasta and even threatened the authorities with a “pasta strike.”

The association said the Competition Authority and the Central Inspectorate for Quality Protection and Anti-Fraud Agro-Food “should have investigated the phenomenon of high-priced pasta where margins on field-to-table prices exceed the 570% share.”

According to representatives of the association, if pasta prices do not fall soon, then buyers will simply leave them on the shelves for at least 15 days, starting a kind of “pasta strike”, adds “Gazeta.Ru”.

At the same time, as the authors of the article point out, the representatives of the producers did not agree with the complaint, saying that the increase in prices for pasta was justified. Thus, the Italian Food Union pointed out that the increase in the price of pasta is due to the fact that the pasta currently lying on the shelves of stores was produced when the cost of grain was at its highest level. That is, their price includes huge energy costs, high costs for packaging and logistics.

“It should be clarified that the increase in the price of pasta production (+8.4%) corresponds to inflation,” the union added.

Italy is not the only European country to face rising prices amid the energy crisis.

So, on May 10, the BFMTV channel reported that in recent months, due to inflation, almost one in four out of 10 French people refused to buy food. According to the respondents of the opinion poll conducted by the TV channel, eight out of 10 French people (81%) saved at least once in the last month on food, shopping, denied themselves rest (45%) or medical care (17%).

Inflation-related problems were also reported in Spain, which, like many other European countries, faced the acute problem of widespread price increases. The main factor was electricity, which increased in price by 49.4% in 2022. This has been repeatedly stated by the Spanish trade unions, which are increasingly acting under the slogan “Raise wages, lower prices, share the profits.”

On May 2, Eurostat reported that annual inflation in the euro area accelerated to 7% in April. Most of all, according to forecasts, this will affect the prices of food, alcohol and tobacco.

At the end of January, information appeared that consumer prices for products in the European Union (EU) in 2022 rose significantly. According to the report of the European Commission (EC), which shows the prices of agricultural products for December, only bread and cereals have risen in price by 19.8% compared to December 2021.

Western countries have stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. However, anti-Russian sanctions have already turned into economic problems in Europe, causing a sharp rise in fuel and food prices.