Colombian law enforcement agencies are looking for two foreigners who, according to operational data, were preparing an attempt on the life of President Ivan Duque and his family.

The impending assassination attempt is reported by radio station RCN and the local newspaper Tiempo, citing a source in the Colombian government.

According to journalists, one of the suspects has Israeli citizenship, while the other has Russian.

It is also noted that these are “experienced snipers”, one of whom allegedly served in the special forces. They arrived in Colombia recently.

Currently, the security services of the republic are on high alert, changes are being made to the president’s schedule.

Ivan Duque became President of Colombia in 2018 after winning the popular election of the head of state.