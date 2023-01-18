Germany is ready to supply Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, provided that the United States transfers Abrams tanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was reported on January 18 by the German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung citing their sources.

“Chancellor [ФРГ Олаф Шольц]obviously, is ready to supply Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks. But only on the condition that the United States also provide battle tanks, ”the material says.

It is noted that Berlin has always expressed its disagreement to act alone in the issue of supporting Kyiv. The United States, in turn, insists that Germany not only allow other countries to transfer the Leopard 2, but also participate in the deliveries itself.

The article recalled that on Friday, January 20, a meeting of the contact group on Ukraine will be held, in which the new Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius (SPD) will take part from Germany. At the same time, it is not clear at the moment whether there will be an agreement on the supply of tanks.

Earlier in the day, the Iltalehti newspaper reported that the countries of the British Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) are inciting Finland to supply Leopard tanks to Ukraine. It is expected that on January 19, Minister of Defense of the Kingdom Ben Wallace will visit a military base in Estonia and provide additional information on the supply of armored vehicles to Ukraine.

Finland, in particular, is expected to provide Ukraine with several Leopard tanks.

On January 17, Scholz evaded a direct answer to the question of deliveries of German Leopard tanks to Ukraine. He explained that Berlin at the same time seeks to support Kyiv by all possible means and not contribute to the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine.

At the same time, as shown by a poll by the analytical company YouGov, conducted from December 16 to 21, the majority of German residents do not support the demand for military assistance to Ukraine in the form of German-made tanks.

In addition, on January 11, Polish President Andrzej Duda announced that Warsaw intends to transfer a company of German-made Leopard tanks to Kyiv. Duda did not name the exact amount of military equipment. However, it is known that there are 14 tanks in a tank company in NATO countries.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to hold it was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by Ukrainian forces.

