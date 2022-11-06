In Western countries, the terms of a possible peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine are being discussed privately. Writes about it The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) on Sunday, November 6th.

According to the authors of the material, the leaders and high-ranking officials of Western countries, although avoiding public statements about the conclusion of a possible peace, in private are increasingly expressing an opinion about its necessity.

“Western diplomats say the US and its allies see little prospect of ending the war in Ukraine through negotiations, given the high stakes for Moscow and Kyiv and the fact that both sides believe they will win. However, on the sidelines, there is a discussion of a possible world, ”the publication says.

Earlier, on October 28, U.S. House of Representatives member Paul Gozar invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold talks with his Ukrainian counterpart, Vladimir Zelensky, in Phoenix, Arizona. He noted that he has the mandate of a UN peacekeeping mission and counts on the organization’s support for his efforts to resolve the situation.

A day earlier, Putin announced the need to send a signal to Kyiv from Washington. He noted that the Ukrainian conflict can be quickly resolved through diplomacy by those who implement policy in the United States.

Prior to that, on October 25, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated that the United States was convinced that Kyiv should make its own decision on the possibility of negotiations with the Russian Federation. According to her, Washington sees its task in providing Ukraine with everything necessary.

In early October, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky enforced the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of the country on the impossibility of holding negotiations with Putin in response to the entry of the republics of Donbass, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions into Russia.

This happened after on September 30, during his speech in the Kremlin following the results of referendums in the liberated territories, Putin called on Kyiv to immediately stop hostilities and return to the negotiating table.

The special military operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

