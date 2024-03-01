French President Emmanuel Macron will hold consultations on March 7 with leaders of French political parties regarding the conflict in Ukraine. This was reported on March 1 Le Figaro with reference to the source.

According to the newspaper, the Elysee Palace has already sent out invitations to party leaders for the meeting.

“On Thursday, March 7, at 10:30 (12:30 Moscow time – Ed.), the President will receive all leaders of parties whose deputies are represented in parliament for negotiations on the situation in Ukraine, in the format of a meeting in Saint-Denis” ,” said the publication’s interlocutor.

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal will also take part in the consultations, the newspaper clarifies.

The talks in parliament are linked to the upcoming debate in the French National Assembly, as well as the vote on the approval of the security guarantee agreement with Ukraine, which Macron and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky signed on February 16. It concerns the supply of military equipment to Ukraine that is compatible with weapons supplied by NATO, the training of Ukrainian soldiers, and the strengthening of the country's defense industry. France has also committed to providing up to €3 billion in additional military assistance to Kyiv in 2024.

Earlier, on February 26, Macron said that Western leaders discussed the possibility of sending their troops to Ukraine. He also added that “nothing can be ruled out in the development of the situation.” After this statement, the leaders of opposition parties in France criticized the head of state.

For example, the head of the National Rally party faction, Marine Le Pen, emphasized that the country’s president is “playing a military leader.” According to her, peace or war in France is at stake. The leader of the Unconquered France party, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, noted that the prospect of starting a war against Russia is madness.

In addition, the head of the French Patriots party, Florian Philippot, on February 28 demanded that parliament impeach Macron after his statement. In his opinion, Macron, through his actions, can not only drag France into the conflict in Ukraine, but also start a third world war.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. However, recently in the West there have been increasingly frequent statements about the need to reduce support for Ukraine.