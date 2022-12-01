The Ministry of Defense of Japan refused to jointly develop a new fighter with the United States, choosing the UK and Italy as partners, writes Shukan Gendai.

The reason for the refusal to cooperate, according to media reports, was the reluctance of the American Lockheed Martin to provide advanced technology.

The publication calls this situation “highly unusual”, since Japanese fighters have always been produced either by the United States or were developed jointly with them.

However, this time, according to a source in the country’s Ministry of Defense, the American corporation Lockheed Martin did not want to share advanced technologies with the Japanese side to create a new fighter. The British company BAE Systems, on the contrary, promised “total transparency”.

“By weighing the cold attitude of the United States and the benevolent British approach, the Japanese defense establishment leaned towards partnership with Britain and Italy,” the article says.

However, the author of the material warns that this is fraught with “new challenges” for Japan, and the prospects for the project are still vague. According to him, London, “known for its triple diplomacy,” insists on a development ratio of 60 to 40 or 50 to 50, which is disadvantageous for Japan. Therefore, he calls on Japan to “be careful” with a new partner who “is trying to push through its selfish interests.”

In early September, it was reported that the Japanese Ministry of Defense was considering the possibility of involving Italian specialists in a project to develop a new-generation FX combat aircraft, which will replace the F-2 multi-role fighters currently in service with the country.

It was noted that the intention of the Ministry of Defense is connected with the experience of cooperation between Italy and the UK in the technical field. It is important due to the fact that British specialists are already involved in the development of the engine for the FX. The entire project, according to preliminary estimates, will cost 1.5 trillion yen, or about $10.6 billion.

On August 31, the Japanese Ministry of Defense requested a record budget for the coming fiscal year – 5.595 trillion yen (about $41.4 billion). The funds are planned to be used to sponsor the mass creation of missiles capable of striking targets from a distance outside the air defense coverage of the alleged enemy.