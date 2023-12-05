Brazil has sent additional troops to its borders with Venezuela and Guyana amid rising tensions between them over a territorial dispute over the Essequibo region. The agency reported this G1 on Tuesday, December 5, citing a source in the Brazilian government.

They noted that the Brazilian leadership considers a conflict between Caracas and Georgetown unlikely, but has prepared a scenario of action in case of escalation.

“Although Brazil considers conflict unlikely, the country’s Armed Forces have already prepared a scenario for such a possibility and have increased the level of combat readiness in the region. <...> The presence of Brazilian military personnel on the two borders with Venezuela and Guyana was even expanded to include armored vehicles,” the material says.

It is noted that in the event of escalation and the need for a possible confrontation on land, Venezuelan troops will need to pass through the north of Roraima, which borders both Guyana and Brazil. It is there that the Brazilian units are being transferred.

In early November, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced the launch of a “pedagogical, instructive, mobilizing and joyful” campaign to incorporate the resource- and mineral-rich Essequibo region, which covers 70% of Guyana’s total area, into Venezuela. Against the backdrop of this statement, on November 29, Brazil decided to strengthen the security of its northern border.

Later, on December 3, a referendum regarding the disputed territory of Guyana-Essequibo ended in Venezuela. The region covers three-quarters of Guyana’s territory and is extremely rich in oil. In a referendum, Venezuelans voted to join the country in the disputed region.

Commenting on the results of the referendum, Deputy Director of the Institute of Latin America of the Russian Academy of Sciences Boris Martynov, in a conversation with Izvestia, doubted the escalation between Venezuela and Guyana. He noted that the referendum was held rather to unite the nation and is unlikely to contribute to escalation in the region.

The dispute over the Guyana-Essequibo territory is about 200 years old. Until now, each side considers the disputed zone to be its territory. On all official maps of Venezuela, the territory of Guyana-Essequibo is designated as part of the country.