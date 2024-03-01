The German manufacturer of household appliances Bosch intends to sell the headquarters of its Russian division, located in the Moscow region. This was reported on Friday, March 1 RBC with reference to real estate consultants who worked with this property.

According to the publication's interlocutors, Bosch is currently negotiating with various candidates, but there is no specific buyer yet. At the same time, the business center may be of interest to both companies looking for an office and investors, RBC notes.

The Bosch headquarters on Vashutinskoe Highway in Khimki near Moscow was built in 2014, its area is about 59 thousand square meters. m. The German company invested more than €100 million in the construction of the Russian headquarters; the business center is designed for 700 company employees.

On February 27, it was reported that the last specialized stores of Bosch, LG and Sony began to close in Russia. Some of the remaining outlets will remain open until the summer to sell off remaining inventory. On the same day, the head of the Content-Review project, Sergei Polovnikov, in a conversation with Izvestia, noted that the closure of the brand stores of these three brands will not affect the Russian market of household appliances and electronics.

In 2022, Robert Bosch GmbH announced the suspension of activities in Russia. On April 28, 2023, it was reported that the S8 Capital holding acquired the assets of a German concern in Engels, Saratov region. On December 19 of the same year, it became known that the Turkish investment fund Can Holding was acquiring Bosch factories in Strelna near St. Petersburg.

A number of foreign companies have suspended their activities in the Russian Federation since February. The decisions were related, among other things, to Western sanctions imposed in response to Moscow’s special operation in the Donbass. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced its start on February 24, 2022.