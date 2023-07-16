During the Black Sea initiative, Ukraine exported $9.8 billion worth of grains, and if the deal is terminated, the country will lose up to $500 million per month. On July 16, he reports his calculations “RIA News” based on data from the UN, the Ministry of Agriculture and Ukrainian customs.

According to the agency, in the period from August 2022 to June 2023, Ukraine shipped 50.6 million tons of grain, and the amount of all transactions amounted to $9.8 billion. The bulk of exports went through ports. So, in recent months, the share of sending in this way was 80% of the total. Grain was also exported by rail, road and ferries.

According to the agency’s calculations, Ukraine shipped $7.7 billion worth of grain through the ports during the entire period of the food agreement. So, through the Black Sea, the country exported goods worth $5.5 billion, and through the river – $2.2 billion.

The food deal was concluded on July 22, 2022 in Istanbul. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and UN Secretary General António Guterres signed a memorandum on facilitating the supply of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to world markets. At the same time, the Ukrainian delegation signed an agreement with Turkey and the UN on the export of grain.

The Black Sea Initiative ends on July 17th. Russia has repeatedly spoken out against extending the deal due to the fact that a number of obligations in relation to it have not been fulfilled.

On July 14, it became known that two ships with grain would depart from the ports of Ukraine before the expiration of the grain deal.

Earlier in July, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is in contact with UN officials who are striving to ensure that Western countries fulfill their obligations, but so far nothing has been working. At the same time, the President stressed that the interests of the Russian Federation in the dialogue on the extension of the grain deal are being ignored.

The head of state also noted that many European countries began to refuse Ukrainian grain and discriminate against it. According to him, only three and a half percent of all food exported from the territory of Ukraine went to the poorest countries in the world. He stressed that the Russian side still repeatedly and voluntarily extended the deal, despite the conditions.