South Korean media drew attention to a strange message that appeared on the Youtube channel of the DPRK state radio station Pyongyang Broadcast Service.

So, according to the newspaper “Joseon Ilbo“, The channel posted a one-minute video called” 0100011001-001 “. It contained a task of repeating basic information about information technology of the University of Distance Education for expeditionary agents 719. The female announcer of mysterious numbers and codes, her words sounded against a black background.

The video was later removed. It managed to collect about 2.5 thousand views.

The South Korean media note that the DPRK has never used the Youtube channel to transmit messages to its agents before, although the radio itself periodically reads such messages.

Earlier, South Korean intelligence reported that the head of North Korea, Kim Jong-un, transferred part of the powers to his younger sister Kim Yeo-jong.