For the first time, the United States signaled its readiness to start a dialogue on the possible lifting of sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 project, according to the German newspaper Handelsblatt, citing sources in the US administration.

It is noted that for this, Berlin must submit proposals that will eliminate Washington’s fears regarding the construction of the gas pipeline. In particular, the United States intends to link the implementation of the project with a mechanism to prevent the operation of the pipeline while reducing transit gas supplies through Ukraine.

According to the newspaper, the issue of Nord Stream 2 was discussed during telephone conversations between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Joe Biden, although the official statement of the German Cabinet did not mention this.

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki stated that US President Joe Biden considers the Nord Stream 2 project a “bad deal” for Europe. However, she stressed that the US authorities intend to continue discussions on the project with European partners, and Biden plans to review the restrictive measures imposed on the pipeline by the previous administration.