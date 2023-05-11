It will take the South Korean authorities approximately three to five years to close the gaps in their air defense (air defense) system, which were discovered during the North Korean drone invasion in December 2022. This was reported by the newspaper on May 11 Washington Post, referring to the secret documents of the Pentagon, which had previously circulated on the Web.

According to the newspaper, the US military document noted that “to fully implement” Seoul’s plan to strengthen air defense and acquire the necessary technologies, the South Korean authorities promised to create their own unit to combat unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and work on the bugs.

According to US intelligence, the South Korean military is likely “unable to provide a coordinated response” to North Korean drone launches “for at least six months.” The document, which got on the Web, lists the shortcomings of the South Korean military: “weak air defense, not prepared for new threats, slow communication between radars on the ground and aircraft in the air, lack of clear instructions for commanders.”

We are talking about an incident that occurred on December 26, 2022. Then the South Korean military discovered several unknown footprints, allegedly belonging to North Korean drones, in the province of Gyeonggi-do. The UAVs crossed the Gimpo, Paju and Ganghwa Islands areas, reaching the settlements. Later, the South Korean Ministry of Defense announced that five North Korean drones had invaded the country’s airspace, one of them flew up to Seoul.

South Korea first fired warning shots at a North Korean drone invading its airspace. Later, the military fired about 100 shells from a helicopter at one of the DPRK drones on the western coast of the island of Kyodondo, but they could not shoot it down.

It was noted that the DPRK drone invaded the airspace of South Korea for the first time in five years. Prior to this, a North Korean drone was discovered in Gangwon Province in June 2017.

The leak of two large batches of secret Pentagon documents at once became known on April 6, 2023. We are talking about about 100 documents that relate to the combat capabilities of Kyiv, support for NATO and the vulnerability of the Ukrainian army. From the documents leaked to the Network, it also follows that US intelligence is listening to South Korea, Israel and Ukraine.