The information that Hollywood star actor Liam Hemsworth filed a lawsuit against singer Miley Cyrus because of the hit Flowers turned out to be fake. This was reported on March 2 on its website by the newspaper Daily Mail.

Earlier this week, the singer’s fan club Twitter account posted reports of a pending lawsuit. A legal document allegedly related to the court was also published there.

However, according to the newspaper, the document was taken by the authors of the publication from a site that generates a template for legal statements. The captions on it were taken from Google, and the image was edited to look grainy and hard to read, and perceived by users as a real leak.

According to the fake publication, the 33-year-old Australian actor sued the performer over the hit Flowers, for “containing defamatory content in the text.” It was clarified that, according to the artist, the new song of his former lover tells about the failed family life of the spouses.

The report claimed Hemsforth was admitting that Flowers would hurt his career, his image, and destroy his contract with Netflix to star in The Witcher.

In the track, Cyrus sings about how she can now achieve everything herself, for example, buying flowers. However, she never addresses Liam directly, but the fans saw an obvious hint. In addition, fans of the performer’s video for the song. So, according to some reports, the shooting took place in the house in which Hemsworth allegedly cheated on Cyrus.

Liam and Miley met in 2009 on the set of the film The Last Song, and in 2012 they announced their engagement, after which they broke up.

The couple secretly married in December 2018. In August 2019, Cyrus decided to divorce her husband. At what then it was claimed that the divorce took place because of Miley’s affection for women, as well as for the development of her career.