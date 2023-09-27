Disagreements between Budapest and Kyiv may become an obstacle to the negotiation process on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union, since the decision to join is made simultaneously by all members of the union, the magazine writes Foreign Policy in the article dated September 26.

“Hungary’s cold shoulder on foreign policy comes as the European Union prepares to vote on Ukraine’s potential membership in December; joining the bloc requires unanimous consent,” reports Alexandra Sharp in the magazine’s material.

Joining the EU has long been a goal for Ukraine. And this fact makes Hungary’s support vital for Kyiv.

Earlier, on September 25, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Budapest will not support Ukraine’s position at any international forum until Kyiv returns the rights to Transcarpathian Hungarians. The Hungarian Prime Minister pointed to the fact that Hungarians were banned from singing the national anthem and wearing national colors in schools.

On July 26, the head of the Hungarian Our Motherland party, Laszlo Torockai, pointed out that Kyiv is ignoring the results of the referendum on the autonomy of Transcarpathia, according to which Transcarpathian Hungarians cannot be drafted into the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On March 21, political scientist Alexei Kochetkov pointed out many years of discrimination against Transcarpathian Hungarians. According to the expert, Bandera’s supporters constantly carried out provocations in the Transcarpathian region – they broke Hungarian monuments and destroyed the graves of Hungarian military personnel.