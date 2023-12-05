The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has massed 150 tanks, armored personnel carriers and other vehicles near the town of Khan Yunis, located in the southern Gaza Strip. This was reported on December 5 Associated Press (AP) based on an analysis of satellite images of the Palestinian enclave taken on December 3.

“Satellite photographs taken on Sunday showed tanks and troops massing near Khan Yunis, the final target of the offensive, where more than 400,000 people lived before the war,” the report said.

Israel has concentrated its equipment just under 6 km north of the city center. The IDF did not respond to a request for comment on the deployment of troops, the AP clarifies.

The day before, December 4, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said that the Israeli army continues to expand the scale of the operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. He also noted that the ground forces, together with the air force, carried out a number of joint tasks, as a result of which terrorists and terror infrastructure were destroyed.

On December 1 at 07:00 (08:00 Moscow time), the truce between Israel and Hamas, which had been in force since November 24, expired. Thanks to this temporary ceasefire agreement, the parties exchanged more than 200 hostages and prisoners. According to the Israeli army, on that day the Hamas movement violated the truce and opened fire on Israeli territory and resumed hostilities in Gaza.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the radical Palestinian movement Hamas subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.