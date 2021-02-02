The media briefing: The UAE is moving steadily and confidently towards containing “Corona”

Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, the spokesperson for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, affirmed that the UAE is moving steadily and confidently towards containing the “Covid-19” pandemic and moving forward with the planning stage for recovery with confidence and ability, with the solidarity of all state institutions and members of society, citizens and residents.

This came during the periodic media briefing of the UAE government on the developments of the emerging corona virus (Covid 19).

He said that the success of the national vaccination campaign in the Emirates in achieving its goals is an indication of the strength of the medical and health system in the Emirates, stressing that taking the vaccine has become a humanitarian and moral duty for all citizens and residents, for the sake of the health and safety of society.

He revealed that the total doses that have been provided until today (Tuesday) have reached more than three and a half million doses, with the rate of vaccine distribution being 36.04 doses per 100 people.

Al Dhaheri emphasized that the response of community members to the national campaign for vaccination with the Coronavirus (Covid-19) represents the best option to preserve the health of society, limit the spread of the virus, and start to a sustainable recovery phase that ensures a balance between preserving the safety of society and a gradual return to normal life.

He said that the UAE is completing its methodology for examinations aimed at investigating and limiting the spread of the epidemic by conducting intensive examinations for various segments of society .. The total number of examinations has exceeded 26 million tests, an achievement that is counted for the UAE to adopt a pioneering model in facing this pandemic and mitigating its effects on members of society. .

And he added: “The UAE is at the forefront of the countries in the world that conducted tests for Coronavirus relative to the total population, and the infection rate for the total number of examinations is among the lowest regionally and globally, and this is due to the effectiveness of the measures taken, and the best and latest medical examination techniques applied, And societal awareness of adherence to precautionary and preventive measures. ”

He pointed out that despite the increase in the number of new cases of Coronavirus in the country, the UAE has the ability to deal with this increase through a flexible approach to face developments.

He said that the UAE government confirmed that human health is the priority and basis for the development and sustainability of society, and the main pillar for achieving complete recovery, as it works in this regard to adopt the latest innovative treatments, enhance the absorptive capacity of the health sector, expand the conduct of examinations, and provide medical and preventive supplies. To raise efficiency to achieve sustainable recovery that is consistent with national priorities in the planning stage for recovery from the “Covid-19” crisis.

He noted that the most important characteristic of the UAE’s approach to dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic is that it balances between maintaining the safety of society and continuing economic activities in key sectors in a safe manner.

He stressed that the UAE has the best services that any visitor or tourist can enjoy, and has succeeded in providing a “safe tourism” experience for its visitors of various nationalities, which enhances its reputation and position among the best tourist destinations around the world, as it adopts a package of precautionary and preventive measures. It guarantees everyone to spend a wonderful and special time in the country in a safe environment.

He pointed out that the state’s efforts resulted in an increase in the demand for receiving the vaccine as part of a national plan aimed at reaching the number of vaccinated people to more than 50 percent of the population during the first quarter of this year, in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which helps reduce the infection rate. And control the spread of the virus, which has strengthened the building of a safe environment to receive tourists.

He said that at the same time the state was keen to raise societal awareness of the importance of following precautionary and preventive measures to ensure the safety of all members of society and visitors, stressing that adherence to precautionary and preventive measures on the part of community members is one of the most important tools of the state to confront the Corona pandemic, and therefore violators of these measures face penalties and violations as a result. Neglect and recklessness, including institutions and individuals.

He added that the precautionary and preventive measures taken by the UAE to limit the spread of the epidemic, the national campaign for free vaccination for all its citizens, citizens and residents, and the imposition of a package of penalties and violations came within deliberate plans to secure a safe environment and a step to return to normal life, and the coming period will witness a greater tightening of measures and dealing strictly against Violators.

And he said that dealing with the current health challenge and getting out of it requires responsible community engagement and awareness, and the most effective way for it today is the vaccine … to return to normal life, which is our safe way to protect ourselves, our families and our societies … indicating that this is confirmed by members of the community who took the initiative to receive the vaccine. .