NATO wants to offer Ukraine a simplified annual national program instead of an action plan for membership in the military-political bloc. He writes about this on November 28 Euroactivciting their sources.

“Foreign ministers will support Kiev’s draft annual national program, which sets out the reforms it considers necessary to be ready to join NATO,” the article said.

The portal indicates that under this program Kyiv is recommended to fight corruption and protect national minorities. According to the authors of the article, this will make it easier for Ukraine to “demonstrate its achievements” before the next alliance summit.

The material notes that the process for the simplified annual program is less rigorous than for the NATO Membership Action Plan. It is shorter, less detailed and contains a list of priority areas rather than a list of action items, according to sources.

Earlier, on November 15, official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova stated that Ukraine’s accession to NATO is unacceptable for Russia in any form. She emphasized that Moscow has repeatedly clarified its position on this topic.

Before this, on October 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Russian Federation has always been against Ukraine’s entry into NATO, because the expansion of the North Atlantic Alliance to Russian borders threatens its security. At the same time, he noted that Russia has never objected to Ukraine’s entry into the European Economic Community, since it does not see this as a military threat.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on April 21 that all allied countries agreed with Ukraine’s accession to NATO. However, the organization’s secretary general did not then specify the possible timing of the country’s admission to the alliance.

On September 30, 2022, Ukraine submitted an application to join NATO on an accelerated basis. Then the country’s President Vladimir Zelensky said that in fact the country was already in the alliance and met its standards.