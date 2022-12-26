Mores, the reporting center for transgressive behavior in the media and cultural sector, received 389 reports of abuse this year. Board member Amber de Vente announced this on Monday, writes ANP news agency. In 2021, there were still fifty reports. The hotline was Monday before NRC not available for further explanation of the figures.

According to De Vente, the number of reports rose most rapidly after the NPO started an investigation into cross-border behavior in the workplace at the public broadcaster at the end of November. Mores not only receives complaints about the television and radio world, but also from other corners of the cultural sector.

The reason for the sharp increase in the number of reports and the NPO’s investigation was a publication of de Volkskrant, which states that presenter Matthijs van Nieuwkerk created a culture of fear during the recordings of current affairs program De Wereld Draait Door. Mores advises the NPO on that investigation.