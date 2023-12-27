Kyiv may have already received the first F-16 fighter jets from its Western allies. The publication reported this on Wednesday, December 27. Newsweek.

“On Wednesday, an American source said that, most likely, Ukraine actually received the first of the promised F-16s,” the publication notes.

In addition, the publication contacted the Ukrainian military for comments via email.

Earlier, on December 26, it was reported that the first group of six Ukrainian pilots graduated from the basic training program in the UK and began the practical part in the form of training on F-16 fighters in Denmark.

On December 22, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) shared that Ukraine will receive the first batch of F-16 fighters by the end of the year. The think tank cites a document from the Estonian Ministry of Defense, which states that the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway and Belgium have committed to transfer the F-16 to Ukraine within this time frame.

Prior to that, on November 10, a representative of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Yuriy Ignat, said that Ukrainian pilots were already being trained to fly US-made F-16 fighters in the sky with instructors. He clarified that the training is proceeding “according to plan,” but did not specify the details of the preparation.

Western countries have strengthened their military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect the population of Donbass, which the Russian authorities announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.