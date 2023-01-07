The constant “attacks” of the British Prince Harry on the royal family could have a detrimental effect on the health of the late Queen Elizabeth II. The newspaper writes about this on January 6 The Telegraph with reference to sources close to the deceased monarch.

“She lost Prince Philip, and then the constant attacks on the royal family by her beloved grandson really took their toll. At this stage of life and reign, a person simply does not need it on top of everything else, ”the newspaper quotes the words of one of Elizabeth II’s friends.

Another source said that he had absolutely no doubt about the impact of the allegations from the Prince and his wife Meghan Markle against the family on the health of the late Queen.

The Queen of Great Britain died on September 8 at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was buried on September 19 at the George VI Chapel in Windsor next to her husband Prince Philip. The new king was her eldest son, Prince Charles, who took the name Charles III.

On September 28, it became known that Prince Harry and his wife were demoted from the ranks of members of the royal family. On the official website, in the section on family members, Harry and Markle dropped almost to the very bottom of the list.

Before that, on September 23, the media reported that Prince Harry had a falling out with his father, King Charles III, and brother, Prince William of Wales. He was unhappy that Markle was banned from joining the royal family and saying goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II after her death in Scottish Balmoral.

In January 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their desire to step down as senior members of the royal family and become financially independent from Buckingham Palace. After much deliberation, they received this right, despite the disappointment of the late Elizabeth II.