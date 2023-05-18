the assemblyman Stephen Torreswho last Sunday was elected second vice president of the Ecuadorian Parliament, went to the Constitutional Court on Wednesday to file a claim of unconstitutionality for the decision of the head of state, Guillermo Lasso, to dissolve the National Assembly and request the call for early general elections .

“We are going to present a claim of unconstitutionality by the fund against the decree signed and signed by the President of the Republic that, illegitimately and unconstitutionally, dissolves the National Assembly“, he told the press shortly before filing the lawsuit.

“This will have to be decided by the Court, who will have to decide what happens in the end. If the decree is declared illegal and unconstitutional, the Assembly will continue in office,” said the legislator from the opposition Social Christian Party. He added that if the Court ratifies Lasso’s decision, they will go to elections: “We are not afraid, but if this decision reverses what was decided by the President of the Republic, it will return to the Assembly.”

In a statement, the opposition Social Christian Party (PSC) pointed out that at the moment there are no grounds to apply the so-called “cross death”, which contemplates the Magna Carta, for which it considered that the head of state has violated the Constitution.

“We will proceed to present before the Constitutional Court a claim of unconstitutionality with a precautionary measure of suspension of Executive Decree 741 of May 17, 2023,” reads the letter posted on the Twitter account of the Social Christian leader, Jaime Nebot.

The PSC considered that “politically and practically, The President has declared himself a dictator, albeit for a short time”since it will govern by decree until the elections are held, as established by the Constitution.

We are not afraid, but if this decision reverses what was decided by the President of the Republic, it will return to the Assembly.

Lasso announced the so-called “cross death”, contemplated in the Ecuadorian Constitution of 2008 for “serious internal and political commotion”, after having appeared before the Assembly on Tuesday to make his defense statement against the accusation made by the opposition for an alleged crime of embezzlement, which he considers “unfounded”.

The president resorted to “cross death” before the second day of debate begins that had to be carried out in the Chamber to later vote on the motion of censure, in which 92 votes are required to remove him, equivalent to two thirds of the chamber.

Torres indicated that “cross death” applied by Lasso has specific causes “and none of these causes is precisely to avoid the vote of a constitutional, legal impeachment.”

Police guard the surroundings of the Carondelet Palace, today, in Quito (Ecuador).

The Minister of Government, Henry Cucalón, noted that “If any citizen, including former assembly members, believes it appropriate to present the corresponding appeals before the Constitutional Court, it is valid and it will be the Court that decides”.

Although he insisted that “it will be the Court that rules”, at the moment “the decree is executed, the National Assembly is dissolved, it is duly notified,” he stressed.

Torres expressed his hope that “due to the situation in the country” the Constitutional Court will adopt a decision “as quickly as possible to give clarity, certainty (to the country), not only in the political sphere, not only to the citizens, especially to the economy, which has viewed this decision as drastic and absolutely unnecessary,” he said.

The decree signed by Lasso includes a request to the National Electoral Council to convene anticipated generals within a maximum period of seven days.

EFE AGENCY