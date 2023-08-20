Nature Communications: Identified mechanism of dementia formation in HIV

Scientists from the Northwestern Medical University (USA) have explained the mechanism of the formation of dementia in HIV. Research results published in the journal Nature Communications.

It is known that the human immunodeficiency virus of the first type can cause not only the acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), but is also able to penetrate the central nervous system in approximately 80 percent of those infected, which leads to neurodegenerative conditions. This is due to damage to macrophages and microglia, but the exact pathways have not yet been identified.

Now experts have found that the virus processes the amyloid precursor protein (APP) through changes in the multivesicular bodies (MVP), which are also required for HIV type 1 replication. In a healthy body, APP sends MVP to lysosomes, organelles that remove cellular waste. This clears amyloid and inhibits HIV replication. However, the virus interferes with the transport of MVB from lysosomes to exocytic pathways that support its replication and also increase the secretion of dementia-associated amyloid-beta.

The team then tested the use of a clinically approved APP pathway inhibitor. The experiment showed that the drug successfully blocks HIV access to MVB, thereby suppressing virus replication in microglia and macrophages. In other words, when using a blocker, scientists can prevent HIV-associated neurocognitive disorders.