Nature: Mechanism that causes increased appetite in cold has been identified in the brain

A team of neuroscientists at the Scripps Research Institute (TSRI) has identified mechanisms in the brain that make mammals eat more when it’s cold. Research results published in the journal Nature.

During a series of experiments on mice, experts noticed that at lower ambient temperatures, animals start searching for food with a delay of six hours. The authors suggested that the reason for this was not only the direct perception of cold, so they studied the brains of the experimental subjects in more detail. To do this, they compared the activity of neurons in cold and warm conditions.

It turned out that at low temperatures, the activity of a significant part of neurons in almost the entire brain decreased. At the same time, there was increased activation of nerve cells in the thalamus before the mice snapped out of their cold-induced stupor and went in search of food. It is likely that the neurons in this area are responding to a cold-induced energy deficit, rather than to the cold itself.

When the researchers artificially activated nerve cells in the thalamus, the mice began to search for food more intensely. At a time when the activity of these neurons was suppressed, the opposite effect was observed – a decrease in interest in food. These effects appeared only in cold conditions.

The findings of the work can form the basis for the development of new therapeutic methods to improve metabolism and reduce weight. This can be achieved by blocking the pathways that cause increased appetite in cold conditions.