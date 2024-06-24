Moataz Al-Shami (Munich)

The Hungarian striker, Barnabas Varga, took off hearts after the injury he suffered during his country’s match against Scotland at the conclusion of the group stage of Euro 2024.

In the 68th minute of the match, Barnabas Varga collided with Scotland players and goalkeeper inside the penalty area while they were competing for the ball, before he fell unconscious.

The medical team immediately intervened to treat the player, and the Hungarian players covered themselves to prevent seeing the injury, which seemed very difficult.

The player was taken out of the green rectangle via a stretcher, with the audience feeling anxious, while some Hungarian players appeared shedding tears. Who is Varga?

According to Hungarian journalist Marisa Balujaj, the player was born in Russia, grew up in Hungary, and had atypical football skills, but his body was a bit thin, and he decided to move to Austria, and joined the Eberau team, where he played in the fifth division for 500 euros a month. Balujaj explained that Varga was working as an assistant in a mechanics shop, and after the age of 20, he played 5 more seasons between Mattersburg and Lafnitz clubs in the Austrian second division, scoring 11 goals in 29 matches.

He added, “After years of suffering in the lower leagues, Varga returned to Hungary in the 2022-2023 season and scored 26 goals with Pakse, winning the title of top scorer and player of the year at the age of 28. In 2023, he moved to Ferencvaros, and scored 19 goals in 21 matches in all competitions, before Hungary coach Marco Rossi summoned him for the first time in March 2024.