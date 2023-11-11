Every war needs its warp of justifications, a hemp of knotted grievances. All sides demand justice, and it is true that recent or remote history provides a wide variety of abuses and aggressions that are still raw. But, in a radical paradox, war conflicts are constructed as collective punishment, an essentially unjust sentence, the seed of new resentments. Violence will devastate people who have no fault or control over the causes of the confrontation. This is not collateral damage, but rather a perverse strategy that will fuel future wars.

This vengeful hatred creates machines of destruction destined for the future, a delayed horror. Photojournalist Gervasio Sánchez has documented for decades the devastation of landmines in Cambodia, Afghanistan, Colombia, Bosnia and Mozambique, some of the most affected areas. Statistics reveal that their explosions hit civilians in 90% of cases. These weapons are designed to cause serious wounds without actually killing, a feature that, according to Amnesty International, some manufacturers still highlight today in their advertising catalogues: “It is better to mutilate the enemy than to kill him, since an invalid person entails an economic cost, social and moral much more harmful than that of a dead person.”

On the 25th anniversary of the Ottawa Treaty, which prohibited the production, storage and laying of mines, Gervasio Sánchez publishes Lives undermined, where he directs his gaze to those who are the body of memory, the skin of memory, the suffering stump of war. She glimpses with utmost delicacy their faces and his achievements, not just the emptiness of the snatched flesh. She offers light and tribute to those who suffer, and has the moral elegance to portray them beyond their status as victims. Through the gallery of this book parade children who triggered the explosion while playing or by clinging to a tree branch to urinate on the edge of the path. On the way to the market or to school. Young people in the fields, harvesting coffee, planting beans or looking for firewood. This cruel ammunition, designed so that the wound of combat does not heal, so that fear does not become unaccustomed, prolongs a perpetual war that invades peace and mutilates the future. The impossibility of relief. They are cheap weapons, the pocket change of combat, but no one later invests in deactivating them—bombs thrown into the future, perennial snipers, always on the lookout. Called with a squeaky expression “anti-personnel mines,” they inflict their wounds on the most vulnerable beings: refugees, migrants, farmers, children. In the post-war period, the population returns to abandoned homes. Their lands and roads are mined, but they need to work. They can only survive surrounded by the invisible enemy. They have to risk their lives to earn it.

Already in ancient times, classical heroes carefully practiced cruelty towards the innocent. In The Trojans, by Euripides, Odysseus throws a baby from the top of the wall, while Ajax brutally rapes Cassandra in the temple of Athena. Also democratic Athens, so proud of its civic achievements, exercised barbarity against the conquered cities. Thucydides recounts the assault on Melos, where the Athenians executed all the adult men and sold the women and children into slavery. The Roman philosopher Seneca, centuries later, would write in his Epistles to Lucilius: “We punish individual homicides, but what can we say about wars and the glorious crime of destroying entire towns? We praise acts that would be punished with the death penalty because they are committed by those who wear the insignia of a general. The human being, the sweetest of animals, is not ashamed to wage war and to entrust his children to wage it. This vengeful spiral towards the most humble continues to cut short daily lives. Anti-personnel mines, bombings and kidnappings, sieges, chemical weapons and other forms of latent death still prolong today the terrible war paradox of indiscriminate crimes.

