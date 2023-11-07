The head of the German government, Olaf Scholz, and the heads of the regional states agreed this Tuesday on several measures to make the country less attractive for migrants that will come into force next year.

After the arrival of a million Ukrainians last year and the influx this year of migrants from the Middle East and Africa, The municipalities in charge of hosting them have sounded the alarm.

A situation that benefits the far-right party, the AfD (Alternative for Germany), which gained strength in two regional elections in October.

At the end of a marathon meeting that began on Monday afternoon and ended early Tuesday, Scholz as well as the head of the regional government of Lower Saxony (north), Stephan Weil, and that of Hesse (west), Boris Rhein, detailed the main decisions at a press conference at the chancellery, including reduce financial aid to migrants.

Until now, any foreigner who arrived at a first reception center, where they receive shelter and food, He received 182 euros ($194) a month in cash “for his personal needs.”

To prevent asylum seekers from sending this money to their country of origin, Migrants will now have a card that will allow them to buy what they need in stores.

Currently, when they leave the first reception center, asylum seekers are distributed in different accommodations and while they wait for their file to be processed, they receive 410 euros per month for a single person and 738 euros for a couple for 18 months.

Then that sum increases to 502 euros per month for a single person and 902 for a couple.

Instead, according to the announced agreement, applicants will have to wait 36 ​​months, instead of 18, to benefit from the increase.

Regarding the costs of welcoming migrants, the regional states and municipalities demanded more money from the federal State, which from now on will pay 7,500 euros per year per refugee.

Thus, starting next year, the global fixed sum of around 3.7 billion euros per year that the German Government allocated to financing the costs of refugees will become a global per capita amount depending on the number of people. who request protection.

In the first half of 2024, it will make an advance payment of 1,750 million euros and the following year it will carry out a calculation of the difference to be supplemented.

The document points out that this new per capita amount and the adjustments to benefits for asylum seekers will mean a relief for the federal states and local authorities of around 3.5 billion euros in 2024, based on reception figures from this year.

Germany will also extend its controls on its borders with Poland, the Czech Republic and Switzerlandan exceptional measure, which requires approval from Brussels.

