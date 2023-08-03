The measures with which Europe seeks to prevent Russia from evading sanctions for the war

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Brussels seeks that Moscow does not evade the sanctions through Minsk. In the photo, Putin and Lukashenko.
The new measures create a “closer alignment” between the existing sanctions against Moscow.
The Council (countries) of the European Union (EU) adopted this Thursday new restrictive measures to help ensure that sanctions against Russia cannot be circumvented through Belarusreported the European Commission (EC).
In particular, the new measures create a “closer alignment” between the existing sanctions against Moscow and those agreed against Minsk, the EC said in a statement. The measures extend the ban on exporting to Belarus a series of highly sensitive products and technologies that contribute to the military and technological improvement of that country.
The Council also imposed an additional ban on the export of firearms, ammunition, and goods and technology to be used in the aviation and space industries.
These restrictive measures have been accelerated “in view of the urgency linked to the fight against circumvention (of sanctions)”, related to “certain highly sensitive goods and technologies”.
Brussels says EU sanctions against Russia are proving effective by limiting Moscow’s ability to wage war against Ukraineincluding the manufacture of new weapons and the repair of existing ones, as well as hindering the transport of materiel.
The geopolitical, economic and financial implications of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine “are clear, as the war has disrupted world commodity markets, especially for agri-food products and energy,” adds the European Commission.
The EU “continues to ensure that its sanctions do not affect Russia’s energy and agri-food exports to third countries.”
EFE
