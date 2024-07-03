Before the heat wave that is being experienced in much of the United States territory, the risks for workers who work outdoors rise significantly. That is why the president Joe Biden announced the implementation of measures to protect such employeesHowever, these contradict a law that came into effect in Florida.

Through a press release, The White House explained that employers will have to be trained to understand the dangers of heat. and give their employees measures such as: breaks, access to shaded areas, water and heat acclimatization for new employees, as reported by CBS News.

This is especially important for those who work in agriculture, delivery drivers, construction workers, landscapers, and those who work in warehouses, factories, and kitchens that often have minimal access to ventilation.

If the proposal goes into effect, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) estimates that will benefit around 36,000,000 workers by achieving a lower number of injuries, heat-related illnesses and deaths.

According to the proposal, these would be the Measures to be implemented when temperatures exceed 26 degrees Celsius:

Employers will be required to provide drinking water.

They must offer shaded rest areas.

While When temperatures exceed 32 degrees Celsius, in addition to the above measures:

Workers will have the right to mandatory 15-minute breaks for every two hours worked.

Companies will be required to monitor their employees for symptoms of heat-related problems.

Photo:iStock

Florida’s law against protecting employees from heat contradicts Biden’s measure

If Joe Biden’s proposal goes ahead, employers across the country will be required to provide workers with heat protection. But There are states like Florida that are against it. and have even signed regulations regarding this matter.

HB-433 Law which came into effect on July 1 in Florida prohibits cities and counties from legislating on measures to protect employees against heat waves. The measure pushed by Governor Ron DeSantis has been heavily criticized, especially considering that it is estimated that each year in the United States around 2,000 workers die from heat stroke, kidney failure and heat-induced cardiac arrest due to their working conditions. In that sense, 170,000 more are injured, according to a report by Public Citizen cited by CBS News.