According to the criteria of

It was the tiktoker Miguel Mendoza, who through his account expressed to his followers, in a peculiar way, how some people have taken the traffic regulations related to passing school buses. In the video you can see a line of cars facing the traffic of the day and on the other side of the road a stopped school bus.

In the recording the tiktoker wrote: “This is the terror of motorists“. “And now they have cameras, and if you go too far sends you a ticket for US$250 by mail‘, he added, referring to the measures that the government has implemented.

Florida’s campaign to prevent drivers from passing school buses



It is about an initiative that aims to improve student safety when boarding and exiting vehicles, according to Univision.

Hence Miami drivers to face stricter enforcement to avoid passing school buses arrested, an infraction that could result in fines of more than US$200.

The local police have set up a Automated system on Miami-Dade County school buses. These vehicles are equipped with advanced cameras that use artificial intelligence to detect drivers who do not respect bus stop signssuch as flashing lights and an extended stop arm. Cameras not only record the violation, but also generate automatic fines.

Police hope that the installation of these cameras will deter drivers from committing violations and Promote respect for school bus signsthus reinforcing the safety of students.