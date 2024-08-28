In early August, due to an investigation related to massive fraud, it was revealed that in the United States HE The humanitarian Parole program for Cubans, Venezuelans, Nicaraguans and Haitians had been suspended. However, soon could be put back on track.

At the time, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shared that they had made the decision to pause the process to review it carefully because They had encountered problems related to the selection and background checks of beneficiaries.

What happened is that in multiple forms, In the sponsors section, the same social security numbers, addresses and telephone numbers appeared, For this reason, an investigation was initiated by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE). However, according to an article in NBC News, The Biden administration could re-enable the program which was in force for 18 months.

However, according to the media source, even if the program is resumed, now Applications will be reviewed more carefully to detect any anomalies, especially related to sponsors.

He also explained that they intend to manually examine, in small batches, the various applications in order to be able to more easily detect any sponsor who is believed to be involved in fraud.

He also stated that the reason why they are interested in re-enabling the benefit is discourage migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela from crossing the border illegally.

US to continue investigation into fraud seeking parole

The authorities clarified that, although the program that facilitates the entry and stay of certain citizens of Cuban, Venezuelan, Nicaraguan and Haitian nationality be relaunched, This does not mean that the investigation will be suspended.

And it is estimated that 100,948 forms were completed by around 3,218 serial sponsors, whose identification numbers appear on many of the applications.

What’s more, it was found that 24 of the 1,000 most used numbers belong to people who have already died, and also non-existent sponsor phone numbers and zip codes were used.

The investigation took place after finding a series of anomalies and revealing that, through the Internet, several Americans were selling their data to act as sponsors. Nevertheless, So far no sanctions have been announced. nor the number of people who may have entered the country using a false sponsor.