The mask has become an accessory of our day to day. This tool is one of our best allies to protect our health against the coronavirus. This, together with social distance and hydroalcoholic gel, are the most repeated measures by experts, scientists and health workers. However, there is one aspect that has gone unnoticed and that can avoid being infected with Covid-19.

We refer to the eyes, a part of the face that has been forgotten and has not been taken into account as a route of contagion. Protecting our eyes in an adequate way can reduce the risk of contagion between a third and more than 65%. Eye protection is not required even though it is known to be a form of access for the virus. The health workers were the first to notice that the eyes are another entry route of coronavirus.

Therefore, several scientists focused their studies on ocular susceptibility but no definitive results were extracted. From China it was concluded that “The eye is not a preferred organ for coronavirus infection or a preferred route of entry to infect the respiratory system”. Although a new analysis published in the ‘British Journal of Ophthalmology’ noted that «Adequate eye protection is an essential prevention procedure, especially for medical personnel. ‘

Another magazine, Eye, determined that of the organisms that make up the eye, the cornea would be the area that could be infected by the virus, eliminating the possibility that it would occur through the conjunctiva. However, it was shown that the coronavirus cannot develop in the cornea, but the Cell Reports study did not rule out that there were other parts of the eye susceptible to the virus.

Thus there is no conclusive evidence that the eye is not a way to become infected. Likewise, a study published by the JAMA magazine revealed that the number of infected toilets who made contact with patients with Covid-19 disease was reduced from the moment they used eye protection. Another curious fact is that in China the proportion of the population that uses glasses is 31.5%, but among those infected it is 5.8%.

What is clear and that has been proven during all the months of research is that the mask has emerged as the main form of protection against the coronavirus. A work published in ‘The Lancet’ was one of the first that demonstrated how useful and effective the mask is.