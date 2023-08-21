The meaning of the name of the “lazy” street in Moscow is revealed in Telegram-channel “Interesting walks around Moscow”. We are talking about Lenivka Street, which is located between Prechistenskaya Embankment and Volkhonka Street.

According to one version, the street got its name from a nearby river with a weak current. It seemed to Muscovites that the water was flowing “lazily,” community administrators noted. The second likely reason for giving the street such an unusual name was street vendors. They did not put their goods on the shelves, but sold them from carts.

“What an interesting street name! I don’t have a favorite, but Lenivka sounds beautiful”, “What a cozy and historic street! I like such places”, “Although it doesn’t stand out in any way in historical/architectural terms, the name itself warms the soul,” wrote the users of the messenger.

