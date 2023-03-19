19FortyFive: Iraq war undermined US moral authority after 9/11 attacks

The Iraq War undermined US power for at least a generation, the significance of the conflict for Washington was explained by Robert Farley in an article for 19FortyFive.

“The fact that the United States managed to survive this humiliation testifies to their wealth and power, and not to the wisdom of politics. The war undermined the moral authority that the United States enjoyed after the September 11 attacks, poisoned US relations with the world at large, and, of course, caused catastrophic damage to Iraq, the target of America’s fury.

In particular, the invasion of Iraq caused serious damage to US relations with Turkey. Ankara viewed the Kurds as a critical national security threat, while Washington’s intervention damaged Turkey’s foreign policy prerogatives in these areas. This led to problems in bilateral relations that persist to this day.

In addition, the war hurt Iraq both in terms of physical destruction and in terms of political culture. The author of the article notes that formally the country is democratic, but today Iraq is seen more as an object of influence than as a subject. In his opinion, Iraqi society is divided, there is a huge tension between Sunnis and Shiites, as well as virtual independence of the Kurdish north.

Earlier, the European Parliament recalled the US war crimes in Iraq. It has been 20 years since the war in Iraq, which killed millions of civilians, but former US President George W. Bush and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair have not been punished, Irish MEP Mick Wallace recalled.